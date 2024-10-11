India Triumphs Over Bangladesh By 86 Runs In Second Match Of T20I
By Jeniffer Achieng
In the second match of the three match T20I series India thrashed Bangladesh by 86 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi India. This was India’s biggest achievement in terms of runs after they exceeded their previous best of 50 run win in 2024 T20 World cup. India have not lost since 2019 and this was the 16th win in a row as the hosts.
India put up 221-9 in 20 overs courtesy of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singhn who contributed fifties. India’s seven bowlers picked up at least one wicket then bowled out Bangladesh for 135-9 in 20 overs with Reddy and Chakaravarthy displaying exceptional performance taking some wickets 2/23 and 2/19 respectively.
Player of the match award was given to Nitish Kumar Reddy after he struck 74 off 34 balls. The top scorer for Bangladesh was player Mahmudullah who scored 41 off 39 balls, following closely Parvez Hossain Emon and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made significant contributions each scoring 16 runs.
India lost the toss hence elected to bat first. India gave Bangladesh a rough time during the match and outshined their opponents. In chase of the fourth wicket, Reddy and Rinku posted a 108 run stand and removed India from a risky situation. Reddy effortlessly hit seven maximums and four boundaries in only 34 balls while Rinku hit five boundaries and three maximums
Riyan Parag was penalized while delivering in his over when he crossed the sideline. The rest of the Indian batters were not able to score more than 15 runs and player Rinku Singh posted 53 off 29 balls and Hardik Pandya contributed 32 off 19 balls.
During an interview with Aljazeera Nitish said, “Feels great to represent India, all credit goes to my coach and captain who gave me the license to play fearless cricket. I want to continue with the same spirit and keep repeating such good performances.”
India’s Captain Suryakumar Yadav was happy with his team performance especially the batters and will see them through the next level.
India won the series and The third T20I match will be hosted in Hyderabad on October 12.