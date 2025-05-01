Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of Remainder of IPL Season with Finger Injury
Punjab Kings have suffered a significant blow as Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season due to a fractured finger. The Australian all-rounder sustained the injury on his right hand and has been officially sidelined from further participation in the tournament.
Maxwell has endured a disappointing season with the bat, managing just 48 runs across six matches. He failed to reach double digits in each of his last four innings, a stark contrast to the explosive form he's known for.
His teammate and fellow Australian Marcus Stoinis confirmed the news ahead of Punjab’s match against Chennai Super Kings. “He didn’t think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad,” Stoinis revealed. “He had scans, and yeah, the results weren’t great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it’s likely he’s out for the tournament.”
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer also addressed the injury during the toss against CSK, stating, “It’s very unfortunate that he’s got a fractured finger. To be honest, we haven’t decided about the replacement yet, but we are pretty confident in the mindset of our team and the depth we have outside our playing XI. We’ve got a variety of players who can win us matches, so we’re going to stick to that as much as possible.”
Despite his poor batting form, Maxwell had been contributing with the ball, taking four wickets this season with his useful off-spin. He was expected to play a key role for PBKS in the run-up to the playoffs, but the team will now have to rely on its bench strength or bring in a new signing.
This is the second major injury setback for Punjab Kings this season. Earlier, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out just weeks into the tournament, with PBKS opting not to name a replacement at the time. However, head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed that the franchise is now actively considering replacements.
“We will be signing some replacements at some stage,” Ponting said. “We've got until our 12th game, so we still have a couple of matches to go. With the squad we’ve got, we’re trying to explore options within the team first. We’ve got most bases covered — Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie who hasn't played yet, Xavier Bartlett who didn’t feature today. It’s all condition-based. When we get to Dharamsala, he [Bartlett] might come back into the reckoning where the ball could swing and bounce more.”