PSL in Hot Waters after Loss of International Stardom
By SHAH FAISAL
The Pakistan Super League 2025 season has hit another rough patch, losing big-name international players—Australia’s Matthew Short and, before that, Bangladesh’s Litton Das—before they even got started. Both were expected to bring not just skill, but star appeal to Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, respectively. Now, their sudden exits- due to injuries sustained recently- are forcing franchises to rethink plans, also leaving the fan-catch net a bit empty.
Short’s Absence Leaves a Gap in Islamabad United’s Plans
For Islamabad United, Matthew Short’s PSL debut was supposed to be a game-changer. The hard-hitting Aussie opener had been picked up for a hefty $220,000, a clear sign that the franchise saw him as a crucial part of their top order. His aggressive stroke play and recent domestic form had set high expectations.
But a quad injury—picked up during a Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan—has dashed those hopes. It’s a frustrating blow for both Short and the team, especially given his T20 record.
T20 Career Snapshot – Matthew Short
Matches: 125
Runs: 2,982
Average: 26.96
Strike Rate: 143.28
Centuries: 2
Fifties: 18
Short was in red-hot form during the 2023–24 Big Bash League, topping the run charts with 541 runs at an average of 60.11. That kind of form in the PSL would’ve been pure gold.
Karachi Kings’ Plans Rattled with Litton Das' Injury
Karachi Kings, too, have been dealt a depriving news earlier about the injury to Bangladeshi classic timer of the ball Litton Das. Litton Das, known for his elegance at the top of the order, was a much-hyped draft pick for the 2025 season. But a finger injury during training—just a freak moment—resulted in a hairline fracture that’s ruled him out.
Money Matters
Matthew Short: $220,000 (Islamabad United)
Litton Das: was chosen in Silver category, where player often get the amount between 15000 to 25000 USD for a season.
A loss of fan base?
These aren’t just lineup changes—they’re financial setbacks. PSL teams invest in international players not just for their skill, but also to attract the viewers from around the world, each player has their separate fan base and lose a player with the stature of Mathew Short or to say Litton Das is a setback for PSL. Normally, the great and in-form players in the world often choose IPL over PSL and that issue has now solidified itself and then to lose some of the remaining players is not a welcoming sign for PSL and its organizers. Fans tune in to watch stars, and when those stars vanish before a ball is bowled, it hits more than just the scoreboard.