Injury Stuns Ellis, Ruling Him Out of Australia's White-Ball Cricket Series
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Nathan Ellis has missed out on the chance to secure a position in Australia's T20I team due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Hundred. This injury has ruled him out of the remaining matches against Scotland and the following eight white-ball games in England.
Ellis had prepared himself for the Scotland series, where he had a rare chance to lead the Australian bowling attack, as most of the regular bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood were on a break, with Hazlewood sidelined due to a calf injury.
However, Cricket Australia announced on Friday that Ellis had not recovered from a hamstring tendon injury and would be heading back home.
Hazlewood arrived in England before Wednesday's first T20I at the Utilita Bowl. "He will join the squad in Southampton having recovered from a minor calf strain," said a Cricket Australia spokesperson.
Ellis was particularly frustrated that the injury occurred while playing for London Spirit in the Hundred format. Despite playing 17 T20Is, including three matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Ellis' chances have largely depended on the availability of at least one of the leading fast bowlers.
Riley Meredith, who played his first international match since 2021 during the first T20I against Scotland, will stay with the squad as a backup. Somerset is anticipating not having Meredith available for T20 Blast Finals Day on Saturday, which overlaps with the second and third matches of the England series.
While Meredith could theoretically be released to play for Somerset on Finals Day, the club's captain, Lewis Gregory, stated after Thursday night's quarter-final win that they did not expect him to be available. Somerset will have their complete squad at their disposal as none of their players are in England's current T20I squad.