Inspired By Men's triumph, Indian women's Cricket Team Sights T20 World Cup Glory
By Mohamed Bahaa
Under the direction of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team is preparing for a demanding tournament as the T20 World Cup swiftly draws near. The team finds inspiration in the recent achievement of the Indian men's cricket team, which under Rohit Sharma's leadership triumphed the T20 World Cup 2024. Harmanpreet emphasized that the women's squad is keen to match the men's capacity to handle high-pressure events and guarantee triumph in critical games.
The captain of the Indian women's team praised the men's performance, especially their resilience in the final versus South Africa, where they turned a difficult scenario into an unforgettable triumph. "We have been really inspired by the men's team, the way they won the T20 World Cup this year,"Harmanpreet said at a Delhi event. "They worked really hard for this trophy and won some tough matches. We need to learn how they maintained their body language for such matches and how they approached such games. We're on the same road now and getting ready for our (T20) World Cup campaign."
The Women's Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared a 15-member squad to represent India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) approaching tournament. The competition will take place from October 3 to 20, matches are set for Sharjah and Dubai. Group A includes India together with strong sides including Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
When looking back on prior events, the Indian women's team is resolved to go one step further and grab the ICC trophy they have missed in former tournaments. "The team is working really hard, and our attempt will be to give our country and fans another opportunity to celebrate this year." Harmanpreet said, expressing the team's will to leave its mark this time.
The skipper also highlighted the unpredictable character of the World Cup, noting that every team is getting ready differently and so none should be underestimated. October 6 in Dubai will see the start of the Indian women's team's campaign against Pakistan; all eyes will be on Harmanpreet's group to see whether they can match the success of their male counterparts and bring home the coveted trophy.