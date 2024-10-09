International Stars Power Chicago CC to Victory in NCL Sixty Strikes Tournament
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Playing XI
Chicago CC: Robin Uthappa (wk)(C), Chris Lynn, Leonardo Julien, Mikyle Louis, Ravi Bopara, Simon Harmer, Michael Leask, Ian Souness, Sohail Tanvir, Kaleem Sana, Rehman Qaiser
Texas Gladiators: Dawid Malan, Kennar Lewis, Nick Kelly, James Fuller, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Rafiq, Steven Katwaroo, Jathin Varijakshan, Nisarg Patel, Ashmead Nedd
Fireworks by Uthappa, Lynn and Louis
Another NCL cricket game showcasing the skills of international stars with Chicago CC using the skills of India’s Robin Uthappa, Australia’s Chris Lynn, Ravi Bopara from England, and Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir, while Texas Gladiators boasted England’s Dawid Malan and James Fuller and Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz. After losing their first match, Chicago CC aimed for redemption against the unbeaten Texas team.
Chicago CC had an explosive start, thanks to the brilliant new ball batting by the skipper Uthappa and Lynn. Both openers scored their 50’s, with a partnership of 112 runs in just 6.2 overs. Uthappa was dismissed on 66 by Usman Rafiq while Lynn remained unbeaten on 60. A quick-fire 34 off just 10 deliveries by Mikyle Louis ensured Chicago CC posts the mammoth total of 174 with the loss of 2 wickets. Their innings consisted of an impressive 16 sixes and 11 fours.
The Texas Gladiators' bowling fell short, with all four bowlers conceding 16 runs per over. Captain Wahab Riaz struggled, allowing 34 runs in just 2 overs, highlighting a tough day for the bowling unit. Usman Rafiq was the lone wicket-taker in a disappointing performance.
Promising Start, Disappointing End
In response, Texas Gladiator had a good start as well, scoring 34 in the first two overs. However, the wicket of Kenar Lewis on the first ball of the third over broke the momentum, after which Texas never seemed to recover. Malan with his 35 and Fuller scoring 37 provided some resistance but the target was a bit too much for the Gladiators to chase. They could only manage 132 inside their 10 overs quota, hence Chicago winning the match by 41 runs.
Micheal Leask was the hero for Chicago CC with the ball in hand. He bowled three overs, taking four wickets while giving away just 27 runs. Tanvir was brilliant yesterday as well, giving away just 21 runs in his two overs while taking the important first wicket.
Man of the Match
Micheal Leask was given the man of the match award, thanks to his brilliant bowling figures of 27/3 in 3 overs.