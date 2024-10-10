Ireland Slams South Africa By 69 Runs In The Third ODI
By Jeniffer Achieng
The third ODI of T20I series at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi ended in style as Ireland defeated South Africa by 69 runs. South Africa had dominated the first two matches and won first ODI by 139 runs and the second match by 174 runs. Throughout the series, for the first time in five attempts Ireland won the toss then elected to bat and gave a stunning performance by posting 284 for nine in 50 overs. Medium pacers Graham Hume, Craig Young and Mark Adair claimed three wickets as they bowled out South Africa for 215 in the 46th over despite Jason Smith’s impressive score of 91 runs off 93 balls.
Player Reeza Hendricks replaced South African Skipper Temba Bavuma who was not able to take part in the third ODI due to an injury on his left elbow. Player of the match award was given to Captain Paul Stirling of Ireland who contributed 88 runs off 92 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes and was the top scorer.
Ottneil Baartman dismissed Curtis Campher for 34 after scoring quick runs in a half-century stand with Stirling. Stirling extended his tally of 4s and 6s to 8 and 3 but was not able to reach the 100 mark as he was bowled by Baartman.
Mark Adair had Ryan Kyle edging to the slips cordon in the first over and trapped Rassie Van Der Dussen in three overs left. Verreynne scored six four in his knock of 38/36 before Craig Young got him out leg Before Wicket in the 13th over after he missed his flick. In the 14th over, Smith was not able to score the first nine balls but reached his maiden half century off 63balls with his sixth boundary through midwicket
Lizaad Williams of South Africa was named player of the series. He claimed three wickets in the 46th over. It was Harry Tector’s 11th ODI fifty when he was run out in the last over on 60 from 48 balls.
The innings came to an end in the 47th over with Ireland having their second ODI win over South Africa.