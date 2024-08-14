Ishan Kishan Eyes National Team Return Through Duleep Trophy Performance
By Mohamed Bahaa
Having missed India's cricket team all year long, Ishan Kishan now has a second chance to return. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has developed a plan to keep national players in shape and form during a lull in international games. The BCCI has decided to include important players in the forthcoming Duleep Trophy, a domestic event that might serve as a vital platform for those on the fringes, like Kishan, to stake their claim, without any games set until the Bangladesh Test series beginning on September 18.
Kishan's omission from India's roster this year is ascribed to his exclusion from BCCI's central contracts, perhaps in response to his reluctance to engage in domestic cricket. Still on the sidelines for months, though, he now has the chance to grab the selectors' interest with outstanding Duleep Trophy performance.
The Duleep Trophy this year reflects a notable change in format. Reversing its conventional zonal arrangement, the event will now include four national teams: India A, B, C, and D. Under direction by Ajit Agarkar, the national selection committee will choose the squads. This modification seeks to foster a more competitive environment, so providing individuals like Kishan with a significant platform to showcase their abilities and skills.
The Duleep Trophy's significance in the 2024–2025 season is highlighted by the participation of veteran players including Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin together with the engagement of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Although Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been offered the chance to take part, Jasprit Bumrah will be rested to handle his responsibilities.
Kishan is projected to be part of one of the Duleep Trophy teams, therefore indicating his ongoing importance in the national selectors' plans. A great performance in this event can open the path for his comeback into the Indian team.
The Duleep Trophy matches are set for September 5–8 and September 12–15, giving Kishan a vital chance to show once more his preparedness for international cricket.