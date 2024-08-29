Jacob Oram Gets Appointed As New Zealand's Bowling Coach
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former all-rounder for New Zealand Jacob Oram has been named Blackcaps' bowling coach before their demanding sub-continent tour. This appointment coincides with the wake of Shane Jurgensen's departure following the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Officially starting his coaching responsibilities on October 7, Oram has been involved with the Blackcaps in a variety of roles, including bowling consultant during the Test trip of Bangladesh, T20I series against Australia, and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Oram expressed his excitement about his new post in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket, saying, "I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Blackcaps again. To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honor,"
Oram's comeback to the squad signals a major turning point in his coaching career, starting in 2014 with New Zealand A team. Later on, he moved to coach the national women's team from 2018; he then had a great tenure leading Central Hinds to the Super Smash final. Oram's background goes beyond the domestic scene of New Zealand; he has coached in several T20 competitions, including the Abu Dhabi T10 as an assistant coach and MI Cape Town in the SA20 league as a bowling coach.
Oram remarked, "The recent opportunities I've had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I'm excited to continue that work in the coming seasons. There's a fresh new wave of talent coming through in the Blackcaps bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket."
With a one-off Test match against Afghanistan on September 9 at Greater Noida, India, the New Zealand men's cricket team is to start its red-ball season. As part of the World Test Championship Cycle, this will be followed by a three-match Test series against India and another against Sri Lanka.
Oram's great knowledge and close relationship with New Zealand cricket would surely help the Blackcaps as they navigate the challenges of international cricket, especially in the sub-continent conditions where bowling's skill frequently makes all the difference. His appointment is considered as a strategic move to improve the bowling section of the team and maximize the emerging talent rising through the ranks.