Jamie Smith Celebrates Maiden Century And Match-Winning Performance For England
By Mohamed Bahaa
After delivering a game-changing performance in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Jamie Smith, England's emerging wicketkeeper-batter, felt great pride and happiness. With an amazing 111 runs off 148 balls—including eight boundaries and a six—Smith, 24, achieved his first-ever Test century, therefore allowing England to guarantee a notable first-innings lead.
England built a 122-run lead in the first innings, which helped to set up their pursuit in the fourth innings, made Smith's century very vital. When Smith thought back on his success, he expressed his happiness at last attaining the coveted milestone after almost missing in a past series. "It's a great milestone, having missed out by 5 runs in the previous series, it feels nice. To go over the line and to get us into the lead (in the first innings) is amazing," Smith commented. "It's when you come back after a day's play and check those messages from all the people who have been part of your journey and supported you throughout, it really feels amazing. Very proud moment," he added.
Since his first match against the West Indies at Lord's, Smith has quickly adapted to the demands of Test cricket. With 357 runs throughout four games in his brief Test career so far, he has a remarkable average of 59.50. Two half-centuries and a century highlight his ability to be a major England player. Smith's Test path started with a solid 70-run innings on debut against the West Indies, then he dropped only little short of his first hundred in his third Test.
Apart from his own performance, Smith commended the efforts of his teammate Joe Root, who served a vital half-century in the second innings. "Root played well and allowed everyone to play around him," Smith noted. "To put us into that position (gain a lead in the first innings) is very pleasing because we knew it is not going to be easy to bat fourth on that surface. It was a semi-difficult chase, but they bowled nicely. It's an enjoyable team to be part of, and to be out there and representing your country is a great honor really," Smith reflected.
England was under pressure at 119/4 during the chase of 205 runs in the final innings. But a vital alliance of 64 runs between Smith, who hit 39, and Root, who stayed undefeated at 62 helped England to win by five-wickets, therefore guaranteeing a 1-0 lead in the series. Apart from displaying his skill, the performance confirmed Smith's position as a promising player for England's test team.