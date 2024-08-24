Jamie Smith Shines As England Tightens Grip On Sri Lanka
By Mohamed Bahaa
Leading by a slim 82 runs and finishing with the visitors at 204/6, England adopted a controlling posture by the close of play on Day 3 against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford. Jamie Smith of England dominated the day; his outstanding batting effort was essential in placing the hosts in the driver's seat.
England resumed play with determination under the bright Manchester skies. Leading performer Jamie Smith added 99 crucial runs to the overnight score, guiding England to a strong first innings total of 358. In addition to showcasing his great skill, his milestone century broke a 94-year-old record, therefore ranking him as the youngest wicketkeeper-batter to score a century for England in Test cricket. Ensuring England's supremacy was much aided by Smith's 66-run partnership with Gus Atkinson for the seventh wicket.
Following an early wobble at 67 for three, England's lower-middle order showed resilience and helped the squad to achieve a strong first innings total. Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasiriya and Asith Fernando proved outstanding on the bowling front, claiming seven wickets between them and trying to keep their side in the match.
But after losing a 122-run deficit, Sri Lanka had a difficult second inning start. Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis both fell for ducks, so compromising the top-order and left the visitors struggling at 95 for four. Despite the early setbacks, Angelo Mathews gave some resistance and formed a vital 78-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis, which kept Sri Lanka in contention.
Around the 42nd over, the game witnessed a moment when the umpires replaced the ball since it lost shape. For England, the new ball provided instant rewards when Chris Woakes dismissed Mathews and Joe Root struck quickly to remove Rathnayake after Mark Wood was forced off the field due to injury.
Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal retired hurt after suffering a thumb injury, so the team faced another setback. But later in the day, he valiantly went back to the crease determined to assist Kamindu Mendis, who had stayed unbeaten on 56. In the last session, England dropped Mathews on 65 and Mendis on 39, both off the bowling of Matthew Potts, therefore missing multiple opportunities. These mistakes let Sri Lanka modestly widen their lead.
England will be eager to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings quickly and solidify their position in the game as Day 4 draws near.