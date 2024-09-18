Jason Smith Debuted As South Africa Bats First Against Afghanistan In ODI Opener
By Ian Omoro
In Wednesday's opening one-day international in Sharjah against Afghanistan, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.
South Africa's regular captain, Temba Bavuma, was ruled out due to illness. Thus, Aiden Markram is leading the team in the first match of the three-match series.
In the absence of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, middle-order batsman Jason Smith made his debut in an ODI. Following a disappointing T20 World Cup in June, Reeza Hendricks is given a chance at the top of the batting order.
Afghanistan's bowling is their strongest feature, according to South Africa, who will have to work out a deal for Rashid Khan, who hasn't played an ODI since the World Cup last year, and three other spinners. In the starting lineup are AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, and Mohammad Nabi, who have participated in every one of Afghanistan's 25 ODIs at this location. In terms of batting, Ibrahim Zadran is out due to an ankle injury; thus, Riaz Hassan will begin the batting with Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
With Bavuma out of the picture, the decision at the top of the order was clear-cut: Markram bats at No. 3 after Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks opened the batting. Two seam-bowling all-rounders are positioned behind an inexperienced middle order consisting of Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, and debutant Jason Smith. In the first game, South Africa had four-seam bowling options, with left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin being selected over legspinner Nqaba Peter.
Even though none of the South African players have ever participated in an ODI in Sharjah, they won't be too alarmed by the strange surroundings. Although it is dry, the Sharjah surface was repaved a year ago; thus, growth is anticipated to be faster than in the past.
At the 250th ODI, Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, expressed optimism that the spinners would be well-suited to the dry track at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.