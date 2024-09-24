Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Indian Pacer With ‘Knowledgeable’ Discussions: ‘Not Easy To Follow In His Footsteps’
By Othieno Bonface
The young Indian star opened up on how the senior paceman, Jasprit Bumrah helped him understand the mindset of batters, when they shared a dressing room with and.
Jasprit Bumrah, with cross formats, has turned into a force to reckon with. With his ability to pick wickets with both new and old balls, he has on numerous occasions rescued the Indian team. For the past few months, he has been the leader of the Indian pace unit and in their recent domination across formats played a pivotal role.
Bumrah with 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 played a major role in India’s title triumph. During the final against South Africa, he also turned the tide in India’s favour with a brilliant spell in the death overs.
The 30-year-old also had impressive outing with the red-ball against Bangladesh in Chennai where he claimed a four-fer in the first innings to break the visitors back early with the new ball.
Bumrah, being the leader of the pack, mentors the young bowlers in the set-up to analyse the situations of the game with his valuable insights. He remarked, “Because bowlers are doing the hard job. They are not hiding behind a bat. They are not hiding behind a flat wicket. When you lose a game, bowlers are blamed. It is a hard job. You have to face a lot of challenges. Because of these challenges, bowlers find new ways to succeed. Fighting the odds makes you a lot braver, and leadership needs you to be brave”
One who debuted earlier this year during the England series, Akash Deep, opened up on sharing a dressing room with Bumrah and how the senior paceman helped him understand the mindset of batters.
Recently, Bumrah completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th Indian bowler to achieve the feat. In 196 international matches, Bumrah has taken 401 wickets at an average of 21.01 in 196 international matches, with the best bowling figures of 6/19. He is the only sixth Indian pacer to reach this milestone.
However, Akash admitted that it’s not an easy job to follow Bumrah's footsteps as he has the special ability to read what a batter is trying to do.
“He is such a knowledgeable person, and that reflects in his bowling. His ability to read a batter before he bowls is amazing. He is a gifted bowler, and it’s not easy to follow in his footsteps,” he added.