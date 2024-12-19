Jasprit Bumrah's Batting Brilliance And Witty Retort Spark Social Media Frenzy
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Jasprit Bumrah, renowned for his exceptional bowling abilities, recently surprised everyone with his unexpected batting skills during the third Test match between India and Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. His clever response to a reporter's question about India's batting challenges quickly went viral, even catching the attention of Google and its CEO, Sundar Pichai.
After Day 3 of the match, Bumrah spoke to the media, where someone asked about India’s batting problems. With his usual charm, he jokingly said, “It’s an interesting question. But you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google to see who has the most runs in a test. But, jokes apart. That’s another story.” This was a nod to his own big moment when he scored 35 runs in one over against England’s Stuart Broad in 2022.
His reply went beyond the press meet; Google India joined the fun on social media X with their post saying, “I only believe in Jassi Bhai,” which was paired with a video showcasing Bumrah’s amusing comments. In a continuation of the lighthearted banter, Sundar Pichai also chimed in, stating, “I did Google it :) anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93 saving the follow-on with [Akash] Deep!”
On Day 4 of the Test, Bumrah played strongly as he teamed up with Akash Deep for an important partnership that helped stop India from following on by scoring 39 runs together. Bumrah ended his innings not out at 10, while Akash Deep scored 27, bringing India's score to 252-9 and reducing Australia's lead from their strong first-innings total of 193 runs.
Although Bumrah performed admirably as a batsman, his true expertise lies in bowling. He secured an impressive 18 wickets throughout the series, with five of those coming in Brisbane alone. Regarding his approach to the game, Bumrah expressed that he focuses on finding solutions instead of complaining or assigning blame. He is satisfied with his bowling and aspires to achieve even greater results, which highlights his dedication to ongoing improvement.
The fightback earlier also included solid contributions from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Rahul was lucky enough to be dropped on the first ball but then played well for 84 runs. Jadeja's steady innings brought stability as he scored 77.
As India worked hard to remain competitive in this match, Jasprit Bumrah’s mix of humor and determination continued to attract praise from fans and tech supporters alike. With Sundar Pichai hinting at a cricket game between South Africa and India at iconic venues like Newlands or Wanderers, it became clear that both cricket and technology share fun ties that delight supporters everywhere.