Jersey Loses To Kenya In Their First Game In the New Edition Of ICC Challenge
By Jeniffer Achieng
The long awaited match between Kenya and Jersey unfolded at Ruaraka Sports Club ground where Kenya thrashed Jersey by 6 wickets in their first match of the ICC Division2 challenge league. This match was the first of 15 games in three challenge league A tournament between now and 2026 as part of the first phase of qualifying for the 2027cricket world cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Jersey ended with 207/10 in 48.4 overs setting a target of 208 runs for the hosts. Kenya won the toss and elected to bat first. Jersey’s player Jonty Jenner was the top batter contributing solid 47 runs off 33 balls while Nick Greenwood hit 41.
On the other hand, Kenya also produced good batting performance with Rakep Patel being named man of the match after scoring 84 runs off 76 balls. Before player Julius Sumerauer bowled out Irfan Karim who amassed 58 runs off 86 balls.
Opener Harrison Carlyon was dismissed before Greenwood and Josh Lawrenson hit 51 for the second wicket. Lawrenson was replaced by Zak Tribe when he trudged for 35 off 32 balls, Zak Tribe was trapped by Shem Ngoche which left the Islanders on 56-3 off 14.5 overs.
Jenner hit three sixes and three fours in his 33 ball off 47 as his partnership with Green wood contributed 72 for the fourth wicket. When Jersey was at 133-5 off 27.1 overs, Greenwood was bowled by Patel in his next over with batter Wellington scoring 41 off 76 balls.
Skipper Charles Perchard from Jersey produced a stunning performance when he hit 37 off 51 balls and Peter Langat’s bowling caught him on boundary. Patel and Ifran Karim formed a coalition and pulled a spectacular 146 run in fourth wicket, Patel was the top scorer with a 76-ball 84 not out including three sixes and nine fours and Karim on the other hand, before being caught by Josh Lawrenson off Sumerauer’s bowling leaving Kenya at 203-4 scored 58 from 86 balls.
In order for player Sachin Bhudia to hit the runs and make the home team victors in the match, he needed just two balls. His score shore up the win as Kenya ended on 208/4 in 38.5 overs.
In ICC challenge League B, Jersey won and they will face Papua New Guinea, Kuwait, Denmark and Qatar in the next ten days. The top teams in both challenge league A and Challenge League B which is ongoing will progress to the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier play off.