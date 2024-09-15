Jordan Love's Chance Of Making An Improbable Start Post-MCL Sprain Are Dwindling
By Kemboi Robert
Love suffered a sprain during the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback final minutes of the teams 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday night. With the initial timetable for a return expected to be between 3-6 weeks, it raises uncertainty surrounding the second-year starer’s health. Love’s knee injury is significant enough that he is not expected to play in the September 15 home opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field. Early tests showed that his injury is not ending soon. Love will be forced to miss at least four games. Packers keep the door open for an earlier return.
The Green Bay Packers have decided not to place quarterback Jordan Love on an injured reserve. With a hope for quick recovery, the IR was a realistic possibility. However, head coach Matt LaFleur Said during his press conference that they will keep Love on the active roster.
The Packers acquired quarterback Malik Willis via trade after the preseason. Now it is Wills’ turn to lead after Jordan Love’s injury.
If Love isn’t cleared, and LaFleur hasn’t been ruled love out for Sunday, Malik Willis will be the starter. Asked about the decision to start Wills over Clifford, LaFleur said that they will respect the depth chart. Matt LaFleur did not rule out the possibility Love could be well enough to play against Indy, saying on Friday that he was “doing good” and getting better before the team initially deemed him questionable. Whether that work will be enough to actually get him back on the field is still the question considering news indicate that possibility is less and less likely.
“Malik is on the roster, he’s our number 2 quarterback. That’s how we’re going to roll,” coach added. “I think he is putting a lot of time and effort into this. He’s grinding, learning the terminology. W got confidence in him. If he gets full week of preparation, a full week of practice, I’ve got confidence in him to go out there to perform at high level.”