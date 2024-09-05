Josh Hull to Make England Debut In Third Cricket Test
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The 6ft 7in left-arm seamer Josh Hull has been named in the third test squad to play Sri Lanka at the Oval on Friday, despite never having played any international matches before.
He will debut for Matthew Potts, making it the only change to the side that defeated New Zealand by 190 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Hull, a 20-year-old, was brought into the side when Mark Wood withdrew from the series due to a pulled thigh muscle.
Although he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 84.54 in his nine County Championship appearances for Leicestershire, his physical presence caught the eye of England’s management. He also performed well for the England Lions last month, taking match figures of 5 for 74.
He has also been included in England’s White Ball squads to face Australia later this month. However, his obvious absence at The Oval will likely see him ruled out of the First T20I at the Utilita Bowl next Wednesday due to the scheduled 24-hour turnaround time at the end of the third test.
Hull's selection follows poor performance from some key players in the first two Tests of the series. Although Potts performed well in the second Test, his numbers are modest compared to Gus Atkinson, who has had a successful debut summer with 33 wickets at an average of 18.06, including a five-for at Lord’s.
Pope mentioned that Hull would bring a unique element to England's offensive strategy. "With the height, you can draw in some more edges with that extra bounce," said Pope.
"It makes it a lot harder to drive the ball, especially if there is a little bit of bounce at The Oval - which there can be, especially early in the game,” he added.
Hull is set to be the first left-arm fast bowler since Sam Curran in 2021 and only the second left-arm seamer since Ryan Sidebottom's last Test match in early 2010.
His selection aligns with a recent trend in England's selection strategy, indicating a move towards considering players beyond their previous Test appearances.