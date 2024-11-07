Josh Inglis Entrusted With The Australia Captaincy For The 3rd ODI And T20I Series Against Pakistan
By Ian Omoro
With Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and Josh Hazlewood resting, Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been selected as the temporary T20I captain for the forthcoming series against Pakistan, replacing Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. He will also command the team in the third and final ODI in Perth.
Following the selectors' recommendation, the board approved Inglis, 29, who will become Australia's 14th T20I captain and 30th ODI skipper. Both Head, who captained the team in a match in England in September while Marsh was away, and Marsh, the permanent T20I captain, are unable to play in the series against Pakistan because of Test preparation and paternity leave. Smith, the Test vice captain, and Cummins, the Test and ODI captain, are also not participating in the T20 series in order to get ready for the Test season.
With Inglis taking over as captain, Cummins, Smith, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Marnus Labuschagne will not participate in the third ODI against Pakistan in order to complete preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson, and Xavier Bartlett have all been joined to Australia's squad for Perth, while Lance Morris is still with the team after covering for Hazlewood in Melbourne during a Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales. It implies that Hazlewood will only participate in one ODI during the Adelaide series.
Given that he hasn't led at the BBL level like his teammates Matt Short, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis have, Inglis will come as a surprise to some. However, many people respect his tactical acumen and leadership abilities. In November 2022, he was named captain of a formidable Prime Minister's XI in a first-class match against the West Indies by this selection panel.
"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field. He has led Australia A previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role,” chair of selectors George Bailey said.
"Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis," he added.
With head coach Andrew McDonald, batting coach Michael Di Venuto, and bowling coach Daniel Vettori taking a little break before participating in the build-up in Perth, Australia will also have a new coaching staff for the T20I series.
Andre Borovec, Australia's assistant coach for the five-match T20I series against India last October, will be in charge. Brad Hodge, a former batter for Australia, will also serve as an assistant coach for the team after serving as a coaching consultant for the T20 World Cup team in June. For the series, Wade has been named the acting fielding and keeping coach. Additionally, Hodge and Wade have served as consultants for the ODI team.