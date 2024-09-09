Josh Inglis Smashes Record-Breaking Century as Australia Crush Scotland in T20I Series
By Moses Ochieng
Josh Inglis smashed seven fours and seven sixes as he reached three figures in just 43 balls, the fastest ever hundred for Australia in men's T20Is. In doing so he surpassed Alyssa Healy's record, who hit a ton off 46 balls against Sri Lanka in 2019.
The Leeds-born wicketkeeper record-breaking century laid the cornerstone for Australia’s 70 run-hammering of Scotland in Edinburgh on Friday as they took a 2-0 lead in a three-match T20I series.
After winning the toss and opted to bowl, Scotland made early inroads through the returning Brad Currie, who eliminated Travis Head for a first-ball duck. Jake-Fraser McGurk, who got his first T20I runs with a four, looked to play well but Brad Currie dismissed him in the next over when he was caught at long-on. Inglis then began his massacre towards the end of the Powerplay, hitting Brad Wheal for two sixes and a four in a 19-run over.
Inglis and Cameron Green added 92 runs for the third wicket off just 50 balls as the boundaries slowed down even after the Powerplay. The pair elevated Australia from 55/2 in 6 overs to 100/2 at the halfway stage, with Inglis bringing up a 20-ball fifty. Inglis’s innings was the foundation of Australia’s 196/4, with Scotland managing just 126 all out in reply.
“It’s pretty special to be honest. To hold that record is really nice.”
“There was a bit happening (on the pitch) early doors. Once the new ball wore off, it got easier. I was just looking to play some good shots and show some intent,” Josh Inglis said in a press release.
“It’s a good opportunity for me to get some game time and try cement my spot. There’s a lot of good players but to put some performances on the board is pretty key,” he added.
Inglis is now the 3rd Australian batter with multiple T20I centuries. He has matched Aaron Finch (2). Glenn Maxwell (5) is the only other Aussie batter with multiple tons.
The two teams meet again on 7th September in the final match of the series.