Kamindu Mendis Engraves His Name in Cricket’s History
By Caroline Chepkorir
Sri Lanka cricketer Kamindu Mendis has become the fastest Asian batter to smash five Test hundreds in the first 13 innings since he made his debut. The 25-year-old recorded history on day two of the second Test in the two-match series against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium, and his innings took Sri Lanka past the first innings total of 500 runs.
In the 147-year history of Test cricket, the batter is currently the first player to score fifty or more in each of his first eight games. Saud Shakeel of Pakistan, who scored more than fifty in his first seven Test matches, previously held the title.
He also became the fastest in 75 years to score 1000 test runs when he smashed 13 innings. He currently equals Donald Bradman, who was the fastest player. In 149, West Indies’ Everton Weekes scored 1000 runs in 12 Test innings, which is still the best so far. The first batter to do it in 12 innings was England’s Herbert Sutcliffe in 1925.
In a test against Bangladesh at Sylhet 2024, he smashed his maiden century in his second innings. He knocked 102 off 127 balls with 11 fours and three sixes in the Sri Lanka opening. He contributed to the Sri Lanka victory through his partnership with captain Dhananjaya de Silva, and they added 202 runs.
He scored his third century in a test match in Manchester in August of 2024. He scored 113 runs in the second innings as the Sri Lankan batsmen were having trouble, but England prevailed by five wickets.
“Kamindu, he has just taken off, hasn't he? He has been unbelievable over the eight games that he has played. So happy that one of our own is breaking all the records. He has been unbelievable; he has got the skill, he's got the temperament, he's got the courage, he's got everything that a batter and cricketer needs,” said former captain Angelo Mathew, according to ESPNcricinfo.
“His maturity also belies his age. None of us were able to do the kinds of things he's doing at that point in our careers. Definitely one of the best batters I have seen in recent years,” he added.