Karun Nair Eyes Test Comeback: "Batting Better Than Ever"
By Mohamed Bahaa
Once hailed for his unprecedented triple century against England in 2016, Karun Nair has not given up on his dreams to rejoin India's Test cricket squad. Nair started his international career well, but he fell out of favor and finally left the team. Still, the right-handed batter is determined to don the Indian whites once more.
Currently displaying his abilities with the Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, Nair is about 33 years old. When asked about his present form, Nair said he is playing some of the best cricket he has ever known. "I feel like I'm batting as well as I've ever done. I am in a good head space; I know where my game is. I am just making sure if I get opportunities, wherever it may be, the focus is on making the most of those chances so that I can climb up the stairs again,"
The cricket player's passion for the game is still unquenchable; his will is driven by his hopes for a Test comeback. "It's still exciting to wake up each morning and dream of finding a way back to play Test cricket. That keeps me going. I would love to win trophies; we missed out in the Ranji last year. I will try to correct it this year," Nair said, pointing his continuous dedication to domestic cricket.
November 2016 saw Nair's adventure in international cricket when he made his Test match debut against England at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. During his third Test, which took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, his career peaked when he scored an unbeaten 303 contributing significantly to India's victory by an innings and 75 runs.
Nair's stay with the Indian team was brief even with this amazing success. He was kicked from the team following his 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy participation in Australia. Nair accumulated 374 runs throughout six Test matches, keeping an outstanding average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 73.91.
Nair's concentration stays on finding another chance to represent India at the highest level even while he keeps performing on the home circuit. Nair's hope of a Test comeback is much alive with his fresh energy and belief in his game.