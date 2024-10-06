Kenya Whips Qatar By Three Wickets With 86 Balls Left In ICC CWC Challenge League A
By Jennifer Achieng
The ICC CWC challenge league A 2024-26 kicked off at Gymkhana club, Nairobi where Kenya encountered Qatar. Kenya the host won by three wickets and this win came after Kuwait defeated Kenya on Wednesday. In all the five matches, Qatar have lost all matches in the tournament and are at the bottom of the points table with zero points. While on the contrary out of the three matches that Kenya have played they won one and they are in the fifth position on the table. Qatar was whisked out for 162 in 48.2 overs having won the toss but chose to bat first.
Kenyan player, Rushab Patel was awarded player of the match title after scoring a spectacular 63(68) which escalated his team to win in the 36th over. Ikramullah Khan was the stand out performer for team Qatar and scored 42 off 68 balls. In the first four overs openers Kamran Khan and Imal LIyanage were dismissed.
A brief recovery came from Shakir Ali (12) and Muhammad Ikramullah who partnered to increase their totals when they came onto the crease in the 13th over. Sachin Gill and Gerard Mwendwa contributed three wickets each while Vraj Patel scored 2 off 30 balls.
Lower order batsmen Assad Borham and Amir Farooq (36 off 61) gave Kenya a hard time as they showcased their skills and the hosts did not want to give in another bowling. Farooq was bowled out by Gill in the 47th over whereas Gerrard Muthui forced Kenyan player Mohammed Nadeem to a shot that was gathered by Sachin Bhudia.
Kenya’s openers Pushkar Sharma who scored 35 off 39 balls and Dhiren Gondaria contributed 16 off 30 balls tried their best to increase their scores whenever team Qatar attempted to attack but Rushab’s skills, experience and resilience played a big role.
Irfan Karim, Bhudia and Rakep Patel dismissal in a span of eight overs caused uneasiness because they just needed three wickets to win. Lucas Oluoch scored a four and a six and the match ended with Kenya at 166/7 (35.4) and Qatar 162 (48.2)
Kenya is set to face Papua New Guinea in match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at Gymkhana club in Nairobi.