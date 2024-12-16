Kiwi Cricket Captain Latham Joins Warwickshire For 2025
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In a major coup for Warwickshire County Cricket Club, New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham has signed a one-year deal to play all formats at Edgbaston in 2025.
The 32-year-old batting maestro, renowned for his elegant stroke play and calm demeanor, will bolster the Bears' batting lineup.
Latham, who recently led New Zealand to a historic 3-0 Test series sweep against India, brings a wealth of experience to the English county. With over 250 international caps and a Test average of 38.78, he is a proven performer at the highest level.
The Kiwi captain on his social media expressed his excitement about joining Warwickshire, believing it's going to be a good venture.
"Warwickshire is a club with a rich history, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to represent them, can't wait to play at Edgbaston, a place I've always admired, It's going to be a fantastic experience,” Latham said.
Warwickshire Performance Director Gavin Larsen, in a statement, hailed the signing as a major boost for the club.
“Tom is one of the best batters in the world, and we're delighted to have him join us, his experience, leadership, and batting ability will be invaluable to our team,” Garvin said in a statement.
Latham's a vastly experienced first-class cricketer, having made more than 160 red ball appearances in which he amassed 26 centuries.
With Latham's arrival, Warwickshire fans can look forward to an exciting 2025 season as the club aims to challenge for silverware across all formats.
“I’d love nothing more than to help the Bears lift a trophy, I’m looking forward to the whole experience, It’ll also be nice to bring the family to Birmingham and spend some time exploring the city,” Latham said.
Latham made his international debut at age 19, in December 2018; he made history when making 264 not out against Sri Lanka to set a Test record for the highest score by an opener while carrying their bat.
Tom has played over 100 T20s in his career, averaging 30 with a strike rate of 131; he is an extremely smart T20 player with a full range of strokes, another great option. He will be invaluable to the batting group, especially for younger players.