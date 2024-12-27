Kohli Fined By Match Referee After Clashing Shoulder With Konstas In Melbourne Test
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has been fined 20% of his match fee after a controversial incident during the first day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Kohli was found guilty of clashing shoulders with 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas during the 10th over, sparking an exchange of words between the players.
The incident, captured on camera, showed Kohli veering toward the young Australian opener and initiating contact. The clash led to a heated debate on social media about the appropriateness of Kohli's actions and the severity of the punishment.
Criticism From Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized Kohli for his behavior, “He’s [Kohli's] been rattled by a 19-year-old. Sam Konstas did absolutely nothing wrong there. Virat veered towards him. You can’t do that; you’re just not allowed to do that.”
Kohli received the minimum penalty of a Level 1 sanction, which includes one demerit point and a 20% match fee deduction. Some commentators argued that the incident could have warranted a Level 2 sanction, which carries a more severe penalty.
Dream Debut for Sam Konstas
Despite the controversy, Sam Konstas had a remarkable debut, scoring one of the fastest half-centuries by a Test debutant. The unorthodox and fearless opener impressed spectators and commentators alike, particularly with his aggressive approach against India's formidable pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Reflecting on his performance, Konstas said, “I think it probably will look silly if I did get out. But I’ve worked pretty hard on that shot, and I feel like it’s probably a safe shot for me, really. That’s the beauty of being young and maybe a bit naive. I’m just trying to put pressure back on the bowler in the best way I think is, and it was good to get a few runs today.”
Series Hangs in the Balance
The fourth Test between India and Australia is shaping up to be a thrilling contest as both teams battle for a series lead. The series is currently tied 1-1, with one match affected by rain.
India started the series with a dominant victory, showcasing aggressive cricket on Australian soil. However, the hosts bounced back to level the series in the second Test. The rain-affected third Test left India satisfied with the draw, keeping the series outcome up for grabs.
It was an exciting first day of the fourth test in Melbourne as Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Debutant Sam Konstas was brilliant with the bat and formed a good opening partnership with Usman Khwaja. The 19-year-old made 60 off just 65 deliveries while Khwaja made 57. Marnus Labuschagne was comfortable in the middle, scoring a well-fought 72. Steven Smith is still on the pitch with Cummins batting from the other end. Bumrah got three important wickets.
As the Boxing Day Test unfolds, all eyes are on the performances of seasoned players and emerging talents, with the stakes higher than ever.