Kuwait Takes The Trophy Home
By Jeniffer Achieng
Hong Kong’s men’s cricketers lost to Kuwait in the final of the Malaysia Tri-Nations T20i series on Tuesday held at Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. Kuwait won three out of the four matches with ease and was ready to play in the final match and became the first team to enter the finals. Kuwait’s recent performances indicated that they had the potential to turn the table if their key players performed well. The crucial match began and Kuwait won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kuwait won by 8 wickets with 37 balls to spare.
Ravija Sandaruwan who was named player of the match contributed to the win after he finished unbeaten on 102 off 48. Hong Kong recorded 146 for 5 from their 20 overs, opener Zeeshan Ali posted 50 off 39 and Captain Nizakat Khan contributed a solid 48 off 39. No other batter made a significant score.
Sandaruwan spoilt Kuwait T20 record 78 in boundaries, contributing seven sixes and nine fours from 48 deliveries to carry his team to 147 for two in 13.5 overs. Player Clinto Anto scored 19 off 22 while Meet Bhavsar recorded 21 off 10 were diminished to observers along with Hong Kong.
Adnan Idrees from Hong kong cracked 1 off 36 (4) followed closely by Shiraz Khan who recorded 1 off 27 (4). Nizakat Khan won the player of the series award for posting 244 runs in five matches, two half centuries included.
“I knew Kuwait was going to make us proud, I am very happy because the trophy is home. The boys did a good job and congratulations,” said one of Kuwait supporters.
After a historic win Clinto Anto thanked his team and support staff and skipper. He said, “I want to thank my skipper, teammates and coaching staff. Everyone gave me great support and that’s why Iam here.”
“Two very narrow loses to Kuwait when we were in winning positions is not the worst thing in the world, so we are taking the positives of the outcome,” Hong Kong batsman Anshuman Rath said.