Kuwait Triumphs Over Hong Kong
By Jeniffer Achieng
Kuwait faced Hong Kong in the first T20I of the Malaysia T20 Tri Nations cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.Selangor Turf club is expected to host all seven matches of the Tri series where each team will go head to head with the other two teams twice. Hong Kong, China were placed at the 22nd position on ICC Men’s T20 team ranking with a rating of 135.The long awaited match between Kuwait and Hong Kong kicked off at Selangor Turf Club. The match was lived streamed on fan code app and website in India hence was not broadcasted on any National TV channel in India.
Kuwait won by 4 wickets in 169/6 runs in 18.5 overs with seven balls left against their opponent Hong Kong who scored 168/8 runs in 20 overs. Player Ayush Shukla made a record by conceding an eye watering 56 runs from 3.5 overs. Wicketkeeper Zeeshan Ali ran out for nine while Opener Anshy Rath, Aizaz Khan and Yasmin Murtaza were all out for 16. Player of the match was named Adnan Idres.
Kuwait lost 2 wickets but still managed to put runs in the power play. Nizakat Khan played a crucial role for Hong Kong, scoring 57 runs off 35 balls, followed closely by Babar Hayat’s by 41 runs. Kuwait reached 169 with seven balls left.
The match became more exciting when player Bilal Tahir Khan and his cousin brother Muhammed Umar Khan (20) had a match winning partnership and contributed 57 runs from the sixth wicket, their team moved from 98-5 in the 12th over to 155-6 in the 18th over. Clinto Anto scored 33 from 25 balls at the top of the order and middle order batsman Meet Bhavas scored 30 runs off 23 steadied the ship keeping Kuwait on the watch.
Bilal played a cool knock of 36 off 23 balls. His innings were marked by timely fours and sixes and quick running between the wickets made Kuwait cross the finish line with seven balls to spare. Ehsan Khan was named the best bowler for team Hong Kong.
“We will select the team that we believe gives us the best chance given the conditions we are facing,” said Coach Simon Willis.” We know if we play at our best, we can beat most teams in associate cricket.”