Kyle Klein, And Paul Van Meekeren Skittle Brittle USA In A Low-Scoring Encounter
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In almost identical scripts, the Netherlands defeated the USA twice in two weeks. For the second consecutive occasion, the USA batsmen let their weaknesses be shown once more when confronted with a sharp fast bowling assault that broke the back of their simple chase.
In quick bowler Kyle Klein, the Dutch discovered another hero in their defense of a pitiful 206. With the batting depth they had, the 23-year-old's sharp new ball spell put the USA back into what ought to have been an easy chase.
After their 27-run triumph, Klein finished with match stats of 4 for 32, winning his first Player of the Match award. After the Netherlands sent half of the USA team back with more than 100 runs remaining, USA skipper Monank Patel stood up with a lone hand in the shape of a stunning innings of 66 of 79 deliveries. However, he was unable to save the inevitable.
Steven Taylor struck a poor outside shot to a ball that bent slightly to remove his inside edge, but Vivian Kingma ensured that the United States got started to an unlucky start.
This is the former captain's second defeat of the tournament and he has now played nine ODI matches without scoring a half-century. Smit Patel appeared lost throughout his nervous brief stint at the crease. Before this, he had scored two half-centuries over Canada and a valiant 38 against the Netherlands.
To free himself from his suffering, Klein managed to get an in-dipper past his defense and thump his front pad. The bowler returned in his subsequent over to use the same strategies against Aaron Jones, pinning him in front of the wicket to leave the USA at 39 for 3. Milind Kumar sliced another onto his stumps over an innocent ball from Paul Van Meekeren, but he was unable to repeat the heroics of his earlier meeting against the Netherlands.
The USA needed around 100 runs for a modest demand rate of 4, so Jahangir worked himself out without any thought in an attempt to shock them once more. Two overs later, Monank was gone, firing one direct back to Dutt, leaving the bottom order, which hasn't looked particularly confident this tour, with a difficult task before of them.
Harmeet Singh gave the Dutch some brief trouble with a handful of sixes, but after Van Meekeran forced him to balloon one to mid-off with still 70 needed, it was all over for the USA. Klein came back to tie off the tail with a full, straight dip, just like he had done with the fresh ball.
Because of O'Dowd's difficulties at the other end, Noah Croes was forced to get going right away. Upon receiving the third delivery for the innings, he produced a brilliant flash-through point that encouraged him to continue playing with energy.
With just 198 runs scored after four overs, O'Dowd was unable to deliver the game-winning blow that the Dutch had been hoping for.
Shadley Van Shalkwyk along with Kenjige took the glory with two wickets apiece as they shockingly lost the last four wickets for eight runs, depriving the Netherlands of a last-gasp flourish. O'Dowd amassed 77 runs during his lengthy 126-ball innings, which was sufficient for the rapidly developing Netherlands to win their fourth straight game in the tournament.