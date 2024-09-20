Legends League Cricket 2024: Konark Surya’s Odisha Reveals New Jersey Outfit
By Caroline Chepkorir
Konark Surya’s Odisha is thrilled to announce the release of their much-anticipated jersey outfit for the upcoming 2024 Legends League Cricket. The new design highlights Odisha's rich past and the team's energetic attitude by combining brilliant orange and bold blue for a striking look.
The orange stands for the team’s energy, passion and unwavering drive and blue for trust and loyalty of fans which have been the greatest strength of Konark Surya’s Odisha. With a shiny, modern design that prioritizes both aesthetics and performance, the jersey is cool to make a powerful statement on the field.
There is also the debut of a new logo. The Konark Wheel appears at the heart of the logo, an homage to Konark's 13th-century Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its circular shape reflects both teams' connections to Odisha's traditional past, while the cricket ball links tradition and sport.
“This jersey is a reflection of our team’s spirit and the values we cherish. The fiery orange symbolizes the ambition of our players, while the blue represents the steadfast support of our fans. The Sambalpuri pattern woven into the design pays homage to the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Odisha. We are confident that this jersey will inspire both our team and supporters as we embark on this exciting season, “said Enakshi Priyam, COO of Sanpriya Group in media reports.
“I’m proud to lead this team, and it’s an honor to wear this jersey that carries the legacy and pride of Odisha. The vibrant orange reflects the fire and energy we bring to every match, while the blue represents the calm focus and resilience we rely on in the toughest moments. Together, these colors tell a story of balance—aggression and composure, much like the game of cricket itself. I know our players will give their all on the field, representing not just the team, but the entire region with heart and determination,” said Captain Irfan Pathan in media reports.
The team fans are expected to see their favorite players putting on this bold new jersey as they prepare to take on the competition. The official merchandise will be available for purchase soon that will allow fans to show their support.
The season starts with a thrilling match on September 20th where Konark Surya’s Odisha will face off against Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers.