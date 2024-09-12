Liam Livingstone Resolves To Make ODI Team Comeback After Injury Woes
By Ian Omoro
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is determined to live up to his belief that he is an "asset to any cricket team" when healthy after more than two years of injury-related absences.
A few weeks after recovering quickly from ankle ligament damage to play in England's 2022 T20 World Cup victory, the Cumbrian hurt his knee in his only Test match in Pakistan. Since then, Livingstone's form and fitness issues have led to his exclusion from England's ODI lineup for the time being. The 31-year-old was only kept for three Twenty20 matches against Australia.
However, after recently turning the turnaround in terms of health, Livingstone struck 37 off 27 balls and took three wickets in the opening match of the series at the Utilita Bowl, losing by 28 runs and offering hope for better days ahead.
“I can run around 100 percent in the field, and I can bowl and bat to the best of my ability, which is something I probably haven’t been able to do for two and a half years. Mentally, more than anything, it feels nice to be back playing cricket pain-free, and I think if I get back to my best, I feel like I’m an asset to any cricket team I play for,” Livingstone said.
“I’m back playing cricket with a smile on my face; that’s when I play at my best. Fingers crossed it stays that way for a while,” he added.
Before England's five ODI matches against Australia this month, Livingstone said he had a "pretty simple phone call" with Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket, about being dropped from the team.
His chances of being called up before the Champions Trophy next year seem to depend on how well he performs in T20 matches, where he has benefited from being moved up to the number four spot in the batting order against Australia.
“I feel like a little kid again; I feel like I’m starting a new career, to be honest. Life with niggles is not very fun,” Livingstone stated.