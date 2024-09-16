Major Cricket League 2025: James Anderson Is A Potential Recruit
By Caroline Chepkorir
England cricket’s legendary James Anderson, who retired from international cricket in July, is one of the greatest bowlers in history. He picked 700 wickets in the format. After his retirement, Anderson stated that he might consider making a return by taking part in the white ball and franchise cricket around the world. He could make a comeback in the Major Cricket League following interest from US franchises.
He last made an appearance in T20 2014 for Lancashire. He has played 44 T20 matches in his career, which include 19 for the national team, and he took 41 wickets at an average of 32.14. He is going on with his role as England’s fast bowling mentor. Anderson is still on a contract with the England and Wales cricket board until the end of this month.
Senior officials from a Major League Cricket team have shown interest in James Anderson after his remarks about a possible return to white-ball cricket. He could earn approximately £135,000 in the MLC.
"There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've never played franchise stuff before. Watching the Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, makes me feel like I could do a job there. It’s hard to know if there will be any interest from people wanting me to play in that sort of thing, so we’ll wait and see. I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again, but I really feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket," said James Anderson, according to the BBC.
The 2024 MLC signed up high-profile Australian legends such as Pat Cummins, who has signed a contract with the San Francisco Unicorns until 2027. Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Glenn Maxwell were signed up by the Washington Freedom, and the coach was former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. The Washington Freedom won the tournament.
The Major Cricket League has successfully attracted world-class talent. In 2023, the league launched with a 19-game season, but it will expand to 34 games in 2025.