Mashrafe Is Back To Cricket With The T10 League In The USA
By Caroline Chepkorir
Cricket fans in North America are looking forward to exciting cricket action in the highly anticipated second season of the US Masters T10. The franchises have made decisions about their teams. This now sets the stage for a fascinating tournament that promises to deliver magnificent matches.
Bangladesh cricketers have been selected for the upcoming second season of the USA Master T10 League, which will be held in Houston, USA, in November. The league will include six franchises.
Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is expected to return to competitive cricket after being selected by the Detroit Falcons in the US Masters T10 League. Mashrafe, who has not appeared on the national team since 2018, competed for the Dhaka Premier League and the Bangladesh Premier League despite his injuries.
Mashrafe was elected MP, and his decision to be part of the cricket team was frequently criticized. He is no longer an MP after the dismal of the Awami League Government, which was after a student-led movement.
“The Falcon has landed in Detroit. Mashrafe Mortaza is ready to soar with the Detroit Falcons in the US MastersT10. Leadership, power, and passion. Detroit is about to feel the roar,” the Detroit Falcon club posted on their social media page, Facebook.
Atlanta Riders have selected Elias Sunny, Karmrul Islam Rabbi, and Arafat Sunny. Sunny recently represented them in the first season of the league. Nuru Hassan Sohan will be the team's iconic player, having signed directly.
Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, who is the founder and chairman of T10 Global Sports, showed his excitement for the rise of cricket in the US.
“Cricket in the US has been growing rapidly, and we want to be a part of this special journey. The ICC T20 World Cup this year made a significant impact in the region, and we want to build on that momentum and carry it forward. With Season 2 of the US Masters, we aim to provide fans with more memorable contests and help accelerate the growth of cricket in a non-traditional market like the USA," said Shaji Ul Mulk in media reports.