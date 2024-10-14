Match 14: Texas Gladiators Dominate Atlanta Kings in Low-Scoring Contest as NCL Sixty Strikes Draws to Close
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
The 14th match of the NCL Sixty Strikes tournament in Dallas, Texas saw a showdown between Atlanta Kings and Texas Gladiators with their respective host of international stars promising an exciting game but it all ended with a dominant performance from the home team.
The Kings, led by Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, featured top talents English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, New Zealand’s hard-hitting James Neesham, and South African experienced spinner Imran Tahir. On the other hand, the Texas Gladiators, captained by the legendary Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, had an equally impressive roster, including his fellow fiery fast bowler Wahab Riaz and England’s top-order batter Dawid Malan.
Toss and Early Collapse for Kings
Winning the toss, Mathews chose to bat first, but the decision quickly backfired. The Gladiators’ bowling attack, spearheaded by Afridi, was relentless, and Atlanta struggled to find any rhythm. With Wahab Riaz, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff, and Nisarg Patel all in fine form, Atlanta's batting order crumbled.
The Kings were bowled out for a mere 61 runs, with James Neesham being the only batsman to enter double figures, scoring 12. The rest of the lineup failed to get going and Texas’s bowlers made sure to keep the pressure on. Riaz, Patel, and Behrendorff each took two wickets, putting on a disciplined display of bowling.
Texas Gladiators Cruise to Victory
In reply, Texas Gladiators had a small target to chase, but they didn't have it all their own way. They lost their opener early when Lewis fell for just 4 runs. However, England’s Malan and Nick Kelly from New Zealand steadied the innings. Malan played a measured knock of 29, while Kelly remained unbeaten on 16, guiding the Gladiators to an easy win with 8 wickets in hand.
Imran Tahir and Mathews picked up a wicket each for the Kings, but it wasn’t enough to stop Texas from sealing a comfortable victory.
Gladiators March On
With this win, the Gladiators continue to impress in the NCL Sixty Strikes tournament, demonstrating strength and depth in their squad. Afridi's leadership and the team's well-rounded bowling attack were too much for Atlanta.
Behrendorff’s Bowling Masterclass- Player Of the Match
Australian pacer Behrendorff was the standout performer, delivering a match-winning bowling performance. His figures of 2/11 in 2 overs, combined with his control and precision, earned him the Man of the Match award, underlining his importance to the Texas Gladiators' campaign.