Match Eleven: Last Over Drama In National Cricket League As New York Lions Mark Second Win By Barest Of Margins
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Playing XI
Texas Gladiators CC: Kennar Lewis(WK), Dawid Malan, Nick Kelly, Jathin Varijakshan, Shahid Afridi(C), Keemo Paul, James Fuller, Wahab Riaz, Nisarg Patel, Usman Rafiq, Ashmead Nedd
New York Lions: Upul Tharanga(WK), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina(C), Ben Cutting, Saurish Chakraborty, Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Dominic Drakes, Shourya Gaur
Great Start by Openers, Greater Finish by Cutting
National Cricket League is lightening up Texas as the New York Lions defeat Texas Gladiators with a dramatic finish by Dominic Drakes and Wahab Riaz. Both the teams now have 2 wins each; with Gladiators playing four games while Lions playing three. New York Lions have the services of some great players like Suresh Raina from India, Upul Tharanga from Sri Lanka, Muhammad Hafeez from Pakistan, and Aussie star Ben Cutting. On the other hand, Texas Gladiators have English stars Dawid Malan and James Fuller, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz from Pakistan, and Keemo Paul from the West Indies in their midst.
The opening duo of Hafeez and Tharanga provided a brilliant start for the New York Lions. The left-right hand combination seemed effective as they managed to score 42 inside the first three overs. Usman Rafiq managed to bring back his side as he sent both Raina and Tharanga back to the pavilion in the fourth over.
It seemed bleak for the Lions until Ben Cutting arrived in the middle. The Aussie star took the Gladiators’ bowlers to the cleaners, hitting five sixes in his quick-fire innings of 44. Asad Shafiq finished the innings with a bang, scoring 20 off just 8 deliveries, setting a target of 117 in the 10 overs. Usman Rafiq and Nisarg Patel got three wickets each.
Blistering Start by Kennar Lewis but Middle Order Disappoints
Lewis came out to bat with a suicidal mission as he thrashed Muhammad Hafeez for 22 in the very first over. However, Hafeez had the last laugh as Lewis was sent back on the very last ball of the over. Malan Failed to capitalize on the explosive start provided by his batting partner, getting dismissed on just 9. The middle order suffered a big collapse as none of the batters could score runs. Wickets fell regularly, until Wahab Riaz came to the middle, providing some consolation to his side.
However, things got real when in the last over, Riaz smashed consecutive sixes on the first three deliveries, requiring just five of the last three. Dominic Drakes demonstrated why he is one of the best death bowlers in the world, bowling three consecutive dots, and winning the game for his side by four runs.
Man of the Match
Cutting was decisive with his bat, scoring 44 and winning the Man of the Match award.