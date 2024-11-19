Men’s 50 Over National Championship Comes To A Thrilling Close
By Daisy Atino
Southwest Dominates South
Southwest delivered a masterclass against South, clinching a colossal 160-run win powered by stellar performances from Sushant Modani and Shayan Jahangir. Opening batsman Sushant Modani led the charge with an exceptional knock of 138 runs off 115 balls, featuring 13 boundaries and two sixes. He was well-supported by captain Shayan Jahangir, who blasted 104 runs off just 73 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 142.47. Their 235-run opening stand laid the foundation for the team’s dominant total.
South however faltered early and failed to build momentum against a disciplined Southwest bowling attack. Rushil Ugarkar was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for just 29 runs in his 9 overs. Ali Sheikh contributed significantly with figures of 3/32. South’s Rohan Phadke top-scored with a resilient 49 runs, but the lack of support from other batters led to their downfall managing only 189/9 in their 45 overs.
Red Triumphs Over MidWest by 58 Runs
Red clinched a commanding 58-run victory against MidWest at Woodley Park – Wright. Their all-around performance ensured a vital win as they defended a challenging target of 240. Opting to bat first, Red posted a solid 239/8 in their allotted 45 overs. Despite a shaky start that saw them reduced to 25/3, middle-order contributions steadied the innings. Abinav Sudershanum (52 off 51 balls) and Shuaib Syed (67 off 64 balls) anchored the recovery. Syed combined with Arya Garg (33* off 29) in a crucial late partnership to boost the total.
In response, MidWest stumbled early, losing their top three batters within 9 overs for just 25 runs. Bhavya Mehta (22) and Parth Patel (22) tried to rebuild, but frequent breakthroughs by Red’s bowlers kept the chase under control. Rayhan Ahmed offered resistance with a flamboyant 57 off 46 balls, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes. However, his dismissal in the 37th over ended MidWest’s hopes. MidWest finished at 181/9, falling 58 runs short of the target
East Edges Blue by 10 Runs
East secured a hard-fought 10-run victory over Blue. Despite a modest first-innings total of 204, East’s bowlers stepped up to defend their score, restricting Blue to 194/9 in a gripping final over. Batting first after Blue chose to field, East’s innings was anchored by Akeem Dodson’s composed 64 off 88 balls, supported by contributions from Tanveer Ahmed (20) and Achilles Browne (53). Browne’s quickfire knock off 47 balls provided late impetus, but East’s batting faltered as Sohan Bhat tore through their lineup with a superb 5/27. Nimish Bachu (3/36) and Earl Henningham (4/30) also bowled tightly to keep East to a below-par score.
Chasing 205, Blue started cautiously, with opener Abhinav Sikharam compiling a patient 67 off 102 balls. He found support from Siddarth Kappa, who scored 58 off 88. The pair built a steady partnership, but East’s bowlers fought back fiercely. Henningham claimed 4/30, while Rahim Dipu (2/39) and Gajanand Singh (2/45) ensured Blue’s middle and lower order collapsed under pressure. Blue needed 11 runs from the final over but fell short as Dipu delivered a clutch performance, dismissing two batters in consecutive
Mid Atlantic Get Past West with a 4-Wicket Win
Mid Atlantic secured a hard-fought 4-wicket win over West at Woodley Park – Wong. Chasing 184, Mid Atlantic reached the target in 41.1 overs, demonstrating resilience under pressure. Electing to bowl first, Mid Atlantic restricted West to 183 in 42.2 overs. West’s innings was built around a gritty 63 off 76 balls by opener Zahid Zakhil, who hit four boundaries and three sixes. Skanda Rohit Sharma contributed a quick 39 off 47 balls, while captain Rahul Jariwala managed 19. However, consistent breakthroughs by Mid Atlantic bowlers, led by Manoj Acharya (3/32), Stephen Wiig (2/26), and Yasir Mohammed (2/35), kept the scoring in check. West’s batting faltered as seven players failed to reach double figures, with extras adding just six runs to the total.
In reply, Mid Atlantic started steadily, with Prannav Chettipalayam (23) and Ritwik Behera (32) laying a foundation. Kunwarjeet Singh anchored the chase with a patient 53 off 86 balls, supported by skipper Sai Teja Mukmulla (15). As the middle order stumbled, Danesh Patel’s brisk 37 off 36 balls steered Mid Atlantic to victory. West’s bowlers, particularly Saurabh Netravalkar (1/20) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (2/22), bowled tightly, but their efforts couldn’t defend the modest total.