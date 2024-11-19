Mid Atlantic Victorious Over Team Blue With Strong All-Round Performance in the USAC Men's National Championship
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
In an exciting matchup, Mid Atlantic emerged victorious over Team Blue, securing a 60-run win after an all-round performance that saw impressive contributions with both bat and ball. Winning the toss, Mid Atlantic’s captain, Jasdeep Singh, opted to bat first, a decision that set the stage for a solid performance by his side.
Playing XI’s
Mid Atlantic: Prannav Chettipalayam (WK), Danesh Patel, Gauranshu Sharma, Kunwarjeet Singh, Dhruv Pawa, Jasdeep Singh (C), Ishan Sharma, Yasir Mohammed, Stephen Wiig, Preet Shah,
Team Blues: Sujith Gowda, Abhinav Sikharam, Siddarth Kappa, Sanjay Stanley (C), Pranav Rao (WK), Joshua Kind, Sohan Bhat, Rayaan Bhagani, Anirudh Immanuel, Adnesh Tondal, Anish Deshpande
Batting first, Mid Atlantic posted a competitive total of 225 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 44 overs. Leading the charge was the young sensation, 19-year-old Prannav Chettipalayam, who delivered a standout performance with the bat. He scored a commanding 88 runs off 101 balls, including eight boundaries and a six, anchoring the innings and setting the tone for Mid Atlantic’s innings. His well-crafted knock was supported by Guranshu Sharma, who played a composed and sensible innings, scoring 66 off 96 balls. Together, they built a formidable partnership, frustrating the Team Blue bowlers.
On the bowling front for Team Blue, Sujith Gowda shone as the pick of the bowlers, grabbing 4 wickets in his 9 overs at an economy rate of 5.44, showing precision and control throughout his spell. Anirudh Immanuel and Anish Deshpande also contributed with the ball, claiming 2 and 1 wickets respectively, but the lack of overall bowling support allowed Mid Atlantic to put up a challenging score.
In response, Team Blue collapsed in their chase, getting bowled out for 165 runs. Their batting lineup struggled to build momentum or partnerships, with no player showing the necessary resilience to chase down the target. Sohan Bhat was the highest scorer with 35 runs, followed by Abhinav Sikhram with 33.
Mid Atlantic showcased depth in their bowling, utilizing eight different bowlers. Preet Shah was the standout, taking 3 wickets, while Yasir Muhammad and Noman Iftikhar each picked up 2 wickets, keeping the pressure on Team Blue’s batsmen throughout the innings.
With this performance, Mid Atlantic secured a convincing victory and continues to showcase its talent in the competition. The match featured several national players, including Jasdeep Singh and Yasir Muhammad, who added excitement to the encounter.
Player Of The Match
Not surprisingly Chettipalayam, the young 19-year-old sensation from Mid Atlantic earned the Player of the Match award with an impressive knock of 88.