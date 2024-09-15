Mohammed Shami Aims For A Return To International Cricket
Ian Omoro
Mohammed Shami aims for a big return to competitive cricket as he prepares for Ranji Trophy matches against Uttar Pradesh on October 11 and Bihar on October 18. Having had ankle surgery earlier this year, which has kept him out of action since the exciting ODI World Cup final, the seasoned pacer knows how important it is to get back to full fitness.
Shami underlined the importance of ensuring he is fully fit before returning to the international arena during the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards ceremony when he was recognized for his outstanding performance.
In a press release, Shami told reporters, "Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time). However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I have to work on my fitness to prevent any setbacks."
"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, whether it's against Bangladesh, New Zealand, or the Australia series. Although I have started bowling, I won't take any chances until I am 100% fit." Shami is reportedly planning to play competitive cricket again with Bengal, which might pave the way for him to play in a Test match against New Zealand.
Before returning to international action, Shami hinted at playing domestic matches if necessary to test his fitness.
“What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format," Shami said.
Shami is expected to be a key player in India's preparation for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a five-test match against Australia. "Favorites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye" (We are the favorites; they should be afraid) was his confident response when asked about the series.
The CAB also took a moment to pay tribute to Shami's longstanding relationship with Bengal cricket.
"I often say I was born in UP but made in Bengal. This is a journey of over 20 years, and I am grateful for the love and support I have received from Bengal," Shami stated.