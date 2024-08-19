Mohammed Shami Set To Play In Bengal's Opening Ranji Trophy Games
By Mohamed Bahaa
Representing Bengal in one of their opening Ranji Trophy events, India's seasoned bowler, Mohammed Shami, is most likely to make his much-awaited comeback to competitive cricket. Recovering from ankle surgery, Shami is preparing for his home return, maybe signifying his route back to the international scene.
Having been gone from the cricket arena since India's ODI World Cup final against Australia last November, the 34-year-old fast bowler has been recovering following surgery in the United Kingdom in February. He missed numerous important games during the more than six months the recovery procedure sidelined him.
Either Bengal's first away game against Uttar Pradesh on October 11 or their next encounter against Bihar in Kolkata on October 18 should mark Shami's return. With just a couple of days buffer between the two games and a strict schedule, it is unlikely he will play both. Still, his attention is also on the forthcoming Test series against New Zealand, starting on October 19 in Bengaluru and featuring subsequent matches in Pune and Mumbai.
Shami's participation in one of these Test matches will be much welcomed by India before their demanding trip to Australia later in the year. The selectors are keen to make sure India's top speed trio—Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj—are completely healthy and ready for the challenges Down Under.
Instagram videos showing Shami bowling with less intensity and a shorter run-up suggest that he has progressively resumed his training routines at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru throughout his rehabilitation. Although there were early rumors regarding his availability for the Duleep Trophy, it has since been established that Shami was not ready in time for that competition. The cautious Indian cricket officials want not to hurry his comeback in order to avoid any setbacks.
Shami is still among India's most consistent fast bowlers with a remarkable 229 wickets from 64 Test matches, six five-wicket hauls included. His comeback to form and fitness is much expected since he wants to once more help India's cricketing success on home and international levels.