Muhammad Amir Announces His Retirement from International Cricket for the Second Time
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
Muhammad Amir, the 32-year-old Pakistani pace bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time, leaving his fans disappointed and emotional. Amir shared the news last week through a post on X (formerly Twitter), bringing his international career to an end.
In his heartfelt statement, Amir wrote, “After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights. Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends, and, above all, my fans for their continuous love and support.”
Amir's international career has been a mix of glorious achievements and controversies. Having made his debut in 2009, Amir showcased his potential early on and played a key role in Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory in 2009. It was his first international tournament, and he made his debut against England in the same event.
Over the years, Amir proved to be a key player for Pakistan, especially in big tournaments. His standout performance came in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against India, where he dismantled India's strong top order by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan. His match-winning spell turned the game into a one-sided contest and helped Pakistan lift the trophy.
However, Amir's career has also been shadowed by controversies. In 2010, he was found guilty of spot-fixing alongside captain Salman Butt and fellow fast bowler Mohammad Asif. Amir intentionally bowled a no-ball during a Test match against England, which led to his suspension from international cricket for five years and jail time.
Despite the setback, Amir made a strong comeback in 2016 during the Asia Cup. He returned to the national team and delivered consistent performances, proving his worth as a top-class bowler. However, issues with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team management emerged again in 2019, particularly with then-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. Frustrated by these conflicts, Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020.
Amir’s return to international cricket earlier this year marked a fresh chapter in his career. He took back his retirement in March 2024 and made a comeback in a home series against New Zealand. His inclusion in the Pakistan squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup provided him an opportunity to showcase his talent once again. Amir delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament, consistently taking crucial wickets, though his performance in the super over against the USA drew criticism. Despite that setback, his overall contributions were commendable. However, his decision to retire once again has brought this chapter to a close.
Amir’s career stats reflect his brilliance: 271 wickets across formats, including 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 wickets in 61 ODIs and 71 wickets in 62 T20Is.
Currently, Amir is playing in the T10 League in Sri Lanka. Despite his controversies, he will always be remembered for his extraordinary talent, his ability to swing the ball, and his match-winning performances. Pakistan cricket fans will continue to cherish the highs and lows of Amir’s remarkable yet controversial career.