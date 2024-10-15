Multan! The Same Field For Second Test Match, Captain Stokes And Matthew Potts Confirmed To Play Against Pakistan
By Mercy Kosgei
On Monday, captain Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts were confirmed to play for England against Pakistan in Multan. They were confirmed to play for the second test on Tuesday. Their appearance replaces Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson. Considering his first debut in July, Gus Atkinson will miss out on the play.
Since July, Ben Stokes has not played a Test for England. The 33-year-old has missed four consecutive Tests; this was due to the hamstring injury that he suffered. Stokes suffered this injury two months ago, and this has seen him miss a series of games, such as Sri Lanka and last week’s first Test.
In a press conference, Stokes had this to say ahead of his return: “I feel good. I’m looking forward to getting back on the field. I’ve worked really hard at the back end of my rehab period at home and throughout the last Test match as well. I’ve put myself through a fitness test pretty much over the last couple of days and come through that pretty well.”
Stokes aim to gain a home advantage since the decision for using the same pitch to play the second Test.
Ollie Pope, who has been the captain, will have to return the captaincy to Stokes but has won three matches and lost one since he took over. Ollie has been leading England well in Stokes absentia and has won the first test in Multan by an inning and 47 runs. Harry Brook and Joe Root produced a wonderful win with a fantastic 317 and 262, respectively, in the first test.
Multan, an already-used pitch, is expected to provide an advantage for England spinners Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, and Joe Root.
Pakistan have omitted former captains Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah, and Naseem Shah for Tuesday's second test match. Instead, they have named Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Zahid Mahmood in Tuesday’s squad.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, (captain) Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir will lead the team.