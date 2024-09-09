National Cricket League; Shahid Afridi And Wasim Akram To Feature As Star Players
By Caroline Chepkorir
The National Cricket League CEO, AZ Qasmi, announced that Dallas would become the hub for cricket enthusiasm. Dallas will host all the cricket fans from October 4 to 14, and they are set to experience non-stop superb cricket matches at the University of Texas Dallas Cricket Ground.
The national cricket league will focus on international cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Viv Richards, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Angelo Mathews, Venkatesh Prasad, Danny Morrison, Micky Arthur, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Imran Tahir, among other players, who will be competing in Dallas.
The National Cricket League will emphasize entertainment. There will be live performances daily for the fans from famous artists such as Tanmay Chaturvedi, Shibani Kashyap, Mika Singh, Jawed Ali, RagaBoyz, Saud, and Javeria.
“This is a unique opportunity for the South Asian community in the U.S. and cricket fans everywhere to witness a spectacular event featuring their favorite cricket legends and entertainers,” said AZ Qasmi in media reports.
The National Cricket League and UT Dallas collaborated to redefine cricket by the Sixty Strikes Tournament this year. The sixty-strike format is a compressed, faster version of traditional cricket. The cricketers will at least compete for about 90 minutes, which will make them competitive and the match more thrilling.
“The NCL USA is reimagining cricket as a global entertainment phenomenon, combining athleticism with the glamour of Bollywood. We are building an excellent venue to host this exciting new era of cricket. North Texas is about to experience a cricket revolution," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL USA, in media reports.
Earlier this year, the USA competed in and cohosted the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, and four matches were in Dallas. The Major Cricket League was headquartered in Dallas, and Grand Prairie's Cricket Stadium was the home field cricket stadium for the Texas Super Kings.
“Our great state has welcomed the Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA, both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in media reports.