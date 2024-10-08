National Cricket League USA: Sachin Tendulkar Joins Ownership Group
By Caroline Chepkorir
The national cricket league is excited to announce that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined its ownership group. This move aims to increase the sport's popularity and growth in the US. Tendulkar will be going to Dallas, which will be a significant boost for the NCL.
The Dallas-based NCL has debuted a brand-new format called Sixty Strikes, which is intended to provide a fast-paced and exciting variation of the games. The tournament started on 4 October and will end on 14 at the University of Dallas, and Tendulkar will be present as part of the celebration; he will present the championship trophy to the victorious team at the inaugural Sixty Strikes tournament.
The history of sports is woven with the legacy of Sachin Tendulkar. He is on par with legends like LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Michael Jordan. Cricket was changed by Tendulkar's cricket career. He achieved the record for most runs scored in One Day International and Test cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar achieved a remarkable milestone when he smashed 100 international centuries and became the first cricketer to score 200 runs in an ODI, a milestone that very few have even aspired to match.
NCL chairman Arun Agarwal welcomed Tendulkar to the league; he emphasized the significance of his involvement.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family. His influence in cricket is comparable to what Pele does in soccer or Babe Ruth in baseball. Sachin’s commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America. His involvement highlights the NCL’s goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the US,” said Arun Agarwal in a statement according to the NCL.
Tendulkar believes that the game has potential to grow its popularity in the US and he wants to be part of the changing landscape.
“Cricket has been my life’s greatest journey, and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time for the sport in the US. The NCL’s vision is to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the US firsthand,” Tendulkar was quoted by PTI after the NCL announced that the batting legend has joined them.