New Zealand Beats Sri Lanka At Sharjah Cricket Stadium
By Mercy Kosgei
In their women’s T20 World Cup clash, New Zealand’s Georgia Plimmer handed them an 8 wicket win over Sri Lanka. New Zealand secured a victorious win against Sri Lanka after previously losing heavily to Australia. At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, New Zealand won courtesy of skipper Sophie Devine and the team. This was the 15th match of the tournament.
Georgia Plimmer scored 53 runs in 44 balls, while Amelia Kerr excelled and carried the momentum into her batting scoring 34. The duo led New Zealand to a comfortable win. Finishing the inning strongly, Sophie Devine finished with an unbeaten 13-run knock. Eden Carson cleaned up Vishmi to hand New Zealand the first breakthrough.
New Zealand maintained a comfortable lead throughout the innings and chased down the target with 15 balls spare. Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer provided a solid foundation with a 49-run partnership. The player of the match was awarded to Georgia Plimmer following her brilliant match-winning innings.
Sri Lanka women scored 115/5 in their quota of 20.0 overs with batting performances from Vishmi Gunarante and Chamari Athapaththu, who partnered to hand Sri Lanka a promising start by scoring 26 runs in 3.3 overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 18 off 29 balls, joined skipper Chamari 35 off 41 balls, and the duo stitched a crucial 48-run partnership for the 2nd wicket to take their side closer to the 100th run mark. They were Sri Lanka's top performers.
Sri Lanka, the ruling Asian Champions, were disappointed after finishing bottom of the table following four consecutive losses.
New Zealand will go to their final group fixture against Pakistan on Monday, which they will need to win to reach the final four.
Sri Lanka becomes the first team to see their tournament come to a complete end, departing without a win in their now concluded group schedule.
In a post-match interview, player of the match Georgia Plimmer said, “It’s about being agg