New Zealand Crowned The 2024 New World Champions In Dubai
By Mercy Kosgei
New Zealand the new world champions, became the fourth team to lift the trophy. They won the ICC Women’s T20 Cup after a thrilling 32 run over South Africa in Dubai. South Africa becomes the runners up for the second time after losing the title in 2023 to Australia.
14 years later, veteran Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates ended the long-waited trophy. Bates became the most capped female international cricketer playing her 334th match for New Zealand. New Zealand posted 158-5 in 20 overs all thanks to Amelia Kerr with 43 off 38balls, Brooke Halliday 38 off 28 balls and Suzie Bates 32. South Africa scored 126-9 in 20 overs with Laura Wolvaardt 33.
New Zealand had 35-year-old Devine,37-year-old Bates and Tahuhu who just turned 34 whom Bates jokingly considers fellow ‘grandma’ of the team. Bates was really happy to fly the flag against “ageist” attitudes.
Due to their inconsistent performances in the past year, not many would have given a chance for New Zealand to reach the finals let alone to win it. Having lost 10 consecutive T20I before the World Cup, not many people had New Zealand as their favorites of the tournament.
Amazing all round Amelia Kerr, was named the tournament and player of the match, laid a historic win.
Amelia Kerr in a post-match presentation said,” I am a little bit speechless; I am just so stocked to get this win considering what this team has been through. This is what dreams are made of.”
35-year-old Sophie Devine was all excited after leading her team to the tournament when they first won over India. In the group stages, they lost to Australia who were the defending champions. Devine in a post-match presentation ceremony said, “We all know she’s one in a generation player [Kerr]. Physically to do what she did with the bat; I think she can’t feel her legs. She is not a bad cricketer but the person that she is, the world is her oyster and is great.” Devine added after tasting the glory,” Hard to put into words what is means, not just to me but to this group of players