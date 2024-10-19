New Zealand Into The Finals Of The Women’s T20 World Cup For the First Time Since 2010
By Ian Omoro
In a low-scoring thriller in Sharjah, New Zealand defeated the 2016 champion West Indies by eight runs to advance to the Women's T20 World Cup final after 14 years. As the competition prepares for a first-time champion, New Zealand will face South Africa, the runners-up from the 2023 edition.
Sophie Devine's team chose to bat first, and despite the pitch not favoring the ball hitting the bat, they puffed and puffered their way to 128 for 9. West Indies' top player, Deandra Dottin, took 4 for 22. The West Indies' pursuit, however, did not materialize as planned as Eden Carson and her team held them to 25 for 2 during the powerplay.
Despite their best efforts, Hayley Matthews and Stefanie Taylor could only muster a combined total of 28 from 41 balls. West Indies were already down 51 for 4, needing 78 from 55. Once more, Dottin kept the West Indies competitive. Her displays of skill, including a 22-ball 33 in which she struck three sixes in an over off Lea Tahuhu, reduced the equation from 24 to 34. However, Dottin's innings was cut short in the 17th over when Amelia Kerr, this World Cup's highest wicket-taker, top-edged a sweep to a short fine leg.
It was clear from the way they began using the ball that Matthews was excited to bowl first. The West Indies bowled equally fast and spin in the opening six overs, allowing just 32 runs to be scored against New Zealand. Chinelle Henry, a fast bowler, bowled three of her four overs during the powerplay, producing movement in the air and off the pitch and striking hard lengths to prevent Bates and Georgia Plimmer from getting going. During this phase, Zaida James's full toss and Henry's high-pitched delivery were the two freebies that netted New Zealand three fours. During the beginning, Plimmer had trouble finding her timing. There was little impact on Bates' attempts to go across and down the track in search of fast runs.
Eden Carson, a New Zealand off-spinner, won Player of the Match after returning with a 3-29 from four overs.