14-Year-Old Prodigy on a Record-Breaking Spree Against the Best Bowling Unit This Season
Dreams don’t get any bigger than this.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old prodigy from Rajasthan Royals, played the innings of a lifetime against the best bowling unit and the table-topping team this season. His breathtaking knock — 101 off just 38 balls — helped RR chase down a mammoth 211-run target in just 15.5 overs, rewriting the record books along the way.
Toss and Team News
Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field first. RR made two changes, bringing in Maheesh Theekshana and Yudhvir Singh for Fazalhaq Farooqi and Tushar Deshpande. For GT, Karim Janat made his IPL debut, replacing Sherfane Rutherford.
Rajasthan Royals XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh
Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore.
Gujarat Titans XI:
Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka.
Business as Usual for GT’s Top Order
GT’s top order once again gave them a flying start. Gill was the aggressor, with Sai Sudharsan playing a supporting role. The duo added 93 runs in the first 10 overs before Sudharsan fell for 34 to Theekshana.
Jos Buttler’s arrival only increased the scoring rate. Gill reached his fifty off just 29 balls but slowed down slightly after reaching the milestone, eventually falling for a well-crafted 84.
Despite wickets tumbling around him, Buttler’s explosive hitting kept GT on course for a massive total. However, RR’s bowlers pulled things back at the death, restricting GT to 210 — a formidable score on a typically lower-scoring pitch.
Jofra Archer had a forgettable day, leaking 49 runs in 4 overs, while Theekshana (2 wickets) and Sandeep Sharma bowled crucial spells to stem the bleeding.
Suryavanshi Unleashes Mayhem
What followed was pure carnage.
Playing only his third IPL match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismantled GT’s celebrated bowling attack with remarkable ease. He broke multiple records, including:
- Youngest T20 centurion in history
- Second-fastest IPL century (35 balls)
- Joint-most sixes (11) by an Indian in an IPL innings
- Highest boundary percentage in a T20 century (94 of his 101 runs came in boundaries)
His blitzkrieg innings helped RR pull off the fastest-ever chase of a 200+ target in IPL history. Suryavanshi’s brilliance even overshadowed a classy 70 off 40 balls from Yashasvi Jaiswal.
GT had a slight chance early on when Jaiswal was dropped by Buttler off Ishant Sharma in the second over — but that drop proved fatal.
From then on, it was one-way traffic, with Suryavanshi smashing bowlers to all parts of the ground. Debutant Karim Janat bore the worst of it, conceding three fours and three sixes in a single over.
Only Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna managed to exert some control, with Krishna eventually dismissing Suryavanshi with a pinpoint yorker. But the damage had already been done. As the young centurion walked off, the entire stadium — players, commentators, and fans alike — rose to give him a standing ovation.
After Nitish Rana fell cheaply, Riyan Parag came in and finished the job with a quickfire 32 off just 15 balls.
Bowlers Left Shell-Shocked
It was a rough night for GT’s vaunted bowling attack.
Except Rashid Khan, every GT bowler conceded runs at over 11 runs an over, with Washington Sundar’s economy rate particularly brutal — 34 runs conceded in just 11 balls.
Player of the Match
There could be only one choice: Vaibhav Suryavanshi — the 14-year-old sensation who delivered one of the greatest innings in IPL and T20 history.