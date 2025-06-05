Adrian Le Roux Returns to Team India as Strength and Conditioning Coach Ahead of England Test Series
In a significant move ahead of a crucial Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Adrian Le Roux as the new Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Indian national team. The South African sports scientist brings a wealth of experience with him and is set to take charge ahead of India's tough five-match Test series against England.
This will be Le Roux’s second stint with the Indian team, having previously served in the same role from 2002 to 2003. Known for his meticulous approach to fitness and player management, Le Roux’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, especially with Team India going through a transition phase marked by the retirement of several senior players and the introduction of fresh faces.
Le Roux most recently worked with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he served as their Strength and Conditioning Coach. After six years with the franchise, his stint came to an emotional end following their close defeat in the IPL 2025 final.
In a heartfelt social media post, Le Roux thanked the franchise and reflected on the journey:
“And with that a 6-year journey with the @punjabkingsipl comes to an end. Went all the way to the final this season. Fell just short, and yes that really hurt. But I'm incredibly proud of the team, the way we prepared, the way we played and how we fought right to the end.
What a journey it's been. To the team, owners, management, coaches, players and my colleagues in the sport science and medical team a huge thank you! In the fast-moving world of professional sport it's easy to get caught up in the results.
But every now and then you pause and realise that while it's about performance and pressure it's also about people, shared moments and friendships that will last a lifetime. As I step into a new role with @indiancricketteam I'll carry these memories with me.
I've had the privilege to work with some incredible people and some of the most talented cricketers in the game. Punjab Kings are in a good place and in good hands. That makes me happy. Until we meet again.”
Le Roux’s career has been marked by high-profile roles. After his initial stint with Team India, he served with the South African national side from 2003 to 2007. He then spent over a decade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2008 to 2019, a period during which the franchise won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir—India’s current head coach. Their professional history and mutual respect may have played a role in Le Roux’s selection for the national role once again.
Le Roux also served as the Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach within Cricket South Africa from 2018 to 2024. His impressive credentials and familiarity with Indian cricket culture make him a strong fit as the team looks to rebuild and prepare for a challenging English tour.
The position had remained vacant following the exit of Soham Desai. With Le Roux’s arrival, India now has a seasoned expert to oversee the physical conditioning of a young and ambitious squad. The upcoming Test series against England will be the first test of his new tenure—and the BCCI will hope that his experience and professionalism help the Men in Blue regain their dominance in the longest format of the game.