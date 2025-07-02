Allegations Surface, but Sammy Insists ‘Process Comes First’
By Mehr Jan
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has stressed the need for justice while insisting on a fair and proper process after sexual assault allegations surfaced against a West Indies player.
The controversy erupted following a report by Guyana’s Kaieteur News, which claimed multiple women have accused the unnamed player of sexual offences, with some incidents allegedly dating back to 2023. No charges have been filed, and the player's name has not been released by ESPNcricinfo.
“We're all aware of what's been going on in the media,” Sammy told reporters in Grenada ahead of the second Test against Australia. “I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good.
One thing I could say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served.
However, there's a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed. As a cricketing board, for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone.”
Emphasizing Allegations, Not Verdicts
Sammy was careful to note that the accusations remain unproven. “But, as of now, it's all allegations. And we know the justice system. You've got to wait for things to process the right way,” he said.
Pressed about claims that some incidents dated back two years, Sammy said he was not aware of those specific allegations.
He declined to weigh in on whether Cricket West Indies should open its own inquiry. “I can't answer to that,” he said. “I'm pretty sure they are doing all what they can to make sure, like I said, the right process is followed.”
Cricket West Indies has, for now, refrained from formal comment, citing a lack of concrete information.
“Cricket West Indies has not received any communication or official information and is therefore unable to comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.