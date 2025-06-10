Amy Jones Rockets to No. 4 in ODI Batting Rankings After Back-to-Back Centuries
Amy Jones has taken the women’s cricket world by storm—and the ICC rankings are finally catching up.
England’s seasoned wicketkeeper-batter vaulted into the top five of the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings following a dazzling string of performances against West Indies, punctuated by consecutive centuries that showcased her range, composure and power at the crease.
Jones has played 76 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for England, scoring 1,593 runs from 65 innings at an average of 27.0 and a strike rate of 79.5.
Although she has not scored a century, she has notched up 11 fifties, with a highest score of 94. Her aggressive style is reflected in her 173 fours and 16 sixes. Behind the stumps, she has been a reliable wicketkeeper with 53 catches and 15 stumpings to her name.
She now sits at No. 4 with 689 rating points, leapfrogging the likes of Hayley Matthews and Alyssa Healy. She trails only South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, India’s Smriti Mandhana, and her own compatriot, Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Back-to-Back Masterclasses
It was a week to remember for Jones, who first lit up Derby with a fluent 122 off 121 deliveries on May 30, lacing 15 boundaries and launching a six in what was her maiden ODI ton. Just two days later in Leicester, she outdid herself, hammering 129 from 98 balls with a masterful display of timing and placement, peppering the fence 20 times.
The back-to-back hundreds not only powered England to an unbeaten sweep in the ODI leg of the series but also extended their dominant form from the 3-0 T20I win over the same opposition.
Support from the Bowling Unit
While Jones grabbed the headlines, England’s veteran pacer Kate Cross quietly made her mark with a consistent showing across the ODI series.
Cross picked up three wickets, including an economical spell of 1 for 15 in the final match. Her steady performance earned her a one-spot rise to No. 8 in the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings.
With a crucial tour of India on the horizon, both Jones and Cross are positioned to build on their momentum and climb even higher in the global standings.