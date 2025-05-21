Archer To Miss West Indies Series Due to Thumb Injury, Wood to Step In
England’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies due to a right thumb injury, dealing a blow to the team’s preparations. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news, with Lancashire’s left-arm seamer Luke Wood named as his replacement for the three-match series starting May 29 at Edgbaston.
Archer sustained the injury while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to reports, the injury occurred during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 4, and further assessments revealed ligament damage.
"The 30-year-old will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight," the ECB stated, leaving his immediate future uncertain.
The injury also puts Archer’s participation in the England Lions’ red-ball match against India A in doubt. The four-day game, starting June 6, was seen as a critical step in his potential return to Test cricket ahead of the series against India.
"The paceman has not played a first-class match in four years and made the most recent of his 13 Test appearances in India in February 2021," says a report.
England’s long-term plan includes Archer in their Ashes squad for Australia later this year, where they aim to win overseas for the first time since 2010-11. However, this latest setback complicates those plans.
Luke Wood, Archer’s replacement, brings recent form from the Pakistan Super League, where he took 11 wickets in eight games for Peshawar Zalmi. The revised ODI squad, led by new white-ball captain Harry Brook, includes a mix of experienced players like Jos Buttler and Joe Root alongside younger talents.
The West Indies series marks Brook’s first assignment as captain, with three ODIs followed by as many T20Is. The T20I squad also features Wood, but Archer was initially excluded from it to focus on red-ball preparation with the Lions. Now, even that opportunity hangs in the balance.
For now, England and fans will wait for updates on Archer’s recovery.
Series Schedule:
1st ODI: May 29, Edgbaston
2nd ODI: June 1, Cardiff
3rd ODI: June 3, The Oval
T20Is: June 6, 8, 10