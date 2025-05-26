Arya-Inglis Duo Secures Top Two Finish for Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings have secured a top-two finish in the 2025 IPL after claiming a handsome victory against Mumbai Indians in their last group-stage match. This is the first time Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs since 2014 and marks a significantly better campaign than their previous ones. Mumbai Indians finish fourth and will play in the Eliminator.
Toss and Team News
Shreyas Iyer won the important toss and decided to bowl first. They made two changes, with Kyle Jamieson and Vyshak coming into the playing XI. Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in Ashwani Kumar.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Impact subs: Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey
SKY Scores Past His Best Tally in an IPL Season
Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provided a good, fiery start for MI. Rickelton, playing his last game of the season before flying back to South Africa to join the national squad for the WTC final, was the initial aggressor while Rohit supported him from the other end. However, it wasn’t long before Rohit caught up, taking MI to 45 for none at the end of five overs. The first ball of the sixth over claimed Rickelton’s wicket and slowed the innings down.
SKY came in to bat at No. 3 and remained at the crease till the last ball of the match, taking MI to a competitive total. He scored 57 runs off 39 deliveries and ensured MI posted a respectable target, despite wickets falling toward the end. Will Jacks scored 17, skipper Pandya added 26, and Naman Dhir played a useful little innings of 20 at the death. MI managed to post 184 on a pitch that seemed to favor the bowlers—a total that looked defendable.
It was a very clinical bowling performance by the Punjab Kings. Arshdeep Singh was brilliant, taking 2 wickets and conceding just 28 runs in his four overs. Jansen was effective as well, finishing with 2 for 34.
The Arya-Inglis Show Takes PBKS Over the Line
There was no moment during the chase when Punjab Kings weren’t in control. Though Prabhsimran Singh struggled at the top and got out cheaply for 13, the duo of Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis took the MI bowlers to the cleaners. Arya attacked from ball one, smashing a four off the first delivery by Boult. He continued the assault while Inglis took his time to settle in. Once set, the duo combined to take the game away from MI with a 109-run partnership.
Priyansh Arya has been a brilliant find for PBKS this season, providing rapid starts and converting them into big innings. He was in sublime touch today, timing his shots perfectly against the pacers, while Inglis targeted Santner. There was a clear plan in place, executed perfectly by both. Arya scored 62 while Inglis was dismissed after a well-made 73. Skipper Shreyas Iyer came to the crease and scored the winning runs for PBKS, securing a top-two finish for his side.
Man of the Match
Josh Inglis scored the first half-century of his IPL career and was awarded Man of the Match honors.